He Is Helping to Raise His 3 Nieces

The rapper stepped up as a parent figure to his three nieces after his older brother’s girlfriend, Chandra, lost her battle with cancer in December 2018. “I am Utterly devastated & Deeply shattered! Not only for myself, but for my 3 little nieces, whom are now robbed of BOTH parents,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, noting that his brother, Melvin LaBranch III, was killed in 2010. “Lord knows I’m still raising myself but I guess it’s officially official…I’m a DAD now & I have 3daughters, & i don’t know the slightest thing about it or where to start but unfortunately I/we know loss too well. Rest In Peace my dearest sweet sister.”