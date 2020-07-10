He Suffers From an Autoimmune Disease

In July 2019, Alsina was hospitalized after waking up and not being able to move his legs. “I’m man down right now, & figured I should share.. that My auto immune disease is raging,” he told his fans via Instagram at the time. “But im fighting this thing & on my mission to shake back & be able to make it up to you!” Two years prior, Alsina revealed that he suffers from a severe autoimmune disease that attacks his liver, which has led to him collapsing on stage in the past.