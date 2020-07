‘Sister Act 2’ Inspired His Career

The R&B artist, who released his first mixtape, The Production, in 2012, didn’t start singing until he was 14. “I always had a love for music, but I was watching Sister Act 2 with Lauryn Hill, and I heard her sing, and I was just like, ‘Man, I want to do that,'” Alsina told USA Today in June 2014. “The whole movie overall was an inspiration for me.”