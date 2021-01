Austen and Craig Go to Nashville

Days after the reunion taped in December 2020, Kroll and Conover flew to Nashville to see Cavallari. The Kings Calling Brewing owner told Us that month that they are just friends.

“There is no Austen and Kristin. … Kristin is a beautiful, driven girl, clearly, [and that’s] what I’m attracted to,” he told Us. “But she has a lot on her plate, you know, she’s going through her own stuff.”