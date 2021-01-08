Emotional Reunion Taping

LeCroy and Kroll joined their costars to tape the season 7 reunion with Andy Cohen in December 2020.

“I remember calling someone ‘trash’ about 25 times and changing their name to ‘trash can,’” Conover said during an appearance with Kroll on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December 2020. “I think you guys are in for a heck of a ride. It was a lot. It’s a reunion full of truth bombs.”

While he didn’t name names, Cohen seemingly confirmed he was talking about LeCroy, noting, “Austen and Madison are an infinity circle of toxicity.”

Kroll, for his part, called the taping “emotionally taxing.” The following month, LeCroy teased that she is “still speechless” after the reunion.

“Right now I can say I have nothing nice to say about a lot of the people there,” she said. “And I’m just gonna keep my mouth shut for now.”