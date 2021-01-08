Enter KCav

Kroll and costar Craig Conover made headlines in October 2020 for hanging out with Cavallari, six months after she and Cutler pulled the plug on their seven-year marriage. “She came to town with her friend Justin [Anderson] and the four of us [with Craig] had dinner,” Kroll told Us at the time. “We’ve all been in contact ever since. We’re in this, like, big old group chat, and the group chat is active. We had a blast with them and I’m gonna take a trip to see them in Nashville sometime soon.”

After Anderson snapped a pic of the group, LeCroy commented, “Hate I couldn’t see you guys!”