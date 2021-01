John Pringle’s Role

Shep Rose’s college friend joined the cast of Southern Charm for season 7 — and expressed interest in LeCroy. After Kroll warned him on the series that there was a “guy code,” he told Us that Pringle and LeCroy’s flirting added “insult to injury” after their split. He added that seeing LeCroy’s behavior during the second half of the season “broke [his] heart.”