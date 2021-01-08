Madison Contacts Jay, Weighs in on Kristin

The following month, however, LeCroy seemingly changed her tune when it came to Cavallari. After Cutler posted a photo with his estranged wife’s ex-employee Shannon Ford in November 2020, she commented on the pic, “See y’all soon.” (Cavallari and Ford, who appeared on season 1 of Very Cavallari, are not on good terms.)

In December 2020, LeCroy also replied to a CommentsByCelebs post that documented Kroll’s flirty comment on Cavallari’s pic. “Yeah, trust me if he was with her, he wouldn’t be sending me songs at midnight. bless,” she wrote. That same month, she spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her remark.

“I think he’s trying to get under my skin, which is fine. And, like, honestly? If he can pull her, go for it. Knock yourself out. I’d be shocked,” LeCroy said. “I just think it was just trying to get [a rise], get a comment out of me — and he did.”