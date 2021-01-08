Madison Responds to Jay Hookup Rumors

In January 2021, LeCroy told Cohen that her last conversation with Kroll ended with her texting him, “I hate you.”

“We have not seen each other since the reunion,” she said. “I think him downplaying me as an entrepreneur and just being very rude to me and saying a lot of nasty things that weren’t true, especially at the reunion. It was already done before then, but he put the nail on the head with that one.”

After the host also asked LeCroy how she felt about Kroll and Cavallari’s social media posts, she told Cohen that she “was busy having [her] own adventure.” When asked whether this was “an adventure of the Jay Cutler kind,” she replied, “I’m not kissing and telling.”