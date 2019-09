Sobering Up

In 2013, the Swedish DJ revealed to Time magazine that he had a “pancreatitis attack” when he was 21, forcing him to quit drinking completely. “I can be sober and party. It’s all a learning experience,” he said. “I’ve gone out partying sober and I’ve met my new girlfriend from day one sober, and I’ve done everything sober. And I see how drunk everyone else is and I feel like, I kind of like not being hungover tomorrow.”