April 2022
The couple took to social media to announce their engagement.
“Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” Lavigne captioned a post with photos from the special moment in Paris, France.
Mod Sun, for his part, gushed about how he knew his now-fiancée was The One as soon as they met. "Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris," he wrote via Instagram at the time. "You're too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath … I said 'will you marry me?' + she said 'yes'. I love you Avril ❤️."