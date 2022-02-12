Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's Relationship Timeline

February 2021

Mod Sun recalled having to “build” up the courage to ask the “Sk8er Boi” singer to work together.

“I actually sent her Flames, I want to say maybe two months ago at the most. That’s how this all happened, was that quickly,” he told Metro in February 2021. “I sent it to her and she was like ‘Wow, I really love this song.’ and I didn’t have the guts immediately to be like ‘So, you wanna sing on it?'”

He continued: “I finally got the guts to ask her, and I was like ‘Yo, there’s no one else on my album — I want so badly for you to be on my album as the only person that appears besides myself on it, and you said you really liked that Flames song.'”

That same month, Mod Sun got Lavigne’s name tattooed on his neck.