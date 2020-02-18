Leaving Her Kids Out of It

Back in 2018, a fan responded to a video Ayesha posted with her eldest child, Riley. “Lawwdd have mercy WHYYY don’t you know how to brush them girls’ hair??? Drives me nuts!!! Still a [sic] love you, but damn Ayesha,” the mom-shamer wrote. Ayesha, of course, had the perfect response to the criticism. “I don’t make moments happen for Instagram. Moments happen and I sometimes share,” she replied back. “I’m not going to doll my children up for perception and anyone’s approval on here. If that’s what you want to see then this is not the page for you. Real life over here.”