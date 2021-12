Michael Fogel

The duo went public with their relationship in February 2021 while celebrating Valentine’s Day. Six months later, she hinted via Instagram that she was ready for Fogel to pop the question. He did just that in December 2021, with Stanton gushing in an Instagram Story at the time, “Ahhh I’m still freaking out and shaking lol. Can’t wait to tell you all everything! All the love from y’all means so much to me ilysm!!!”