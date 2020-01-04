Exclusive ‘Bachelor’ Alum Caila Quinn Is Engaged to Boyfriend Nick Burrello After 2 Years of Dating By Erin Crabtree January 4, 2020 Courtesy of Caila Quinn 8 9 / 8 Happy Couple The newly-engaged pair couldn’t stop smiling after Burrello popped the question. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Calling All Engaged Couples! Check Out These 5 Wedding Registry Must-Haves Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News