Kaitlyn Bristowe

The 35-year-old Canada native posted a video to her Instagram stories reacting to Nolan’s tweets on Monday, admitting that she’d needed some time to fully “digest” the tweets before issuing a response.

“It really, truly just made me sick to my stomach to see,” the season 11 Bachelorette said in part of the lengthy video. “But now, here’s the thing. I can’t post anything or do anything because now my DMs are filled with people being, like, ‘How have you not said anything about the Taylor Nolan thing?’ Because I myself have to think, digest, read what she said. And you know what? It really bothered me.”