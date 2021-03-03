Katrina Badowski

After unfollowing Nolan, the former contestant posted a response to her Instagram stories.

“Taylor Nolan is someone I have looked to for valuable insight and even inspiration. I have read all of her previous tweets. While I believe people can change and shouldn’t be defined by their past, her reactions today have led me to believe I can no longer trust her,” the 29-year-old former NFL dancer wrote. “Her defensive, gaslighting demonstrations of an ‘apology’ are disappointing and shed light on her entire character. She chose to center herself, and learning this, I now see her with a new lens. While she has made positive impacts recently, learning new information about her (not from 2012 but from her choices TODAY) I have unfollowed her and will continue to follow more reputable and credible experts in the topics she discussed.”