The former Bachelorette, 35, commented on Nolan’s situation on the Tuesday, March 2, episode of her “Higher Learning” podcast, saying she was shocked to see the tweets.

“I would say she’s been … very outspoken about all the inequalities and injustices within the franchise. She has been a leading voice for anti-racism,” Lindsay said on the podcast. “At first I was like, Is this real?’ … I have the same energy with Taylor that I do with anybody who does something that’s wrong. I said the same thing with Chris Harrison, even though that message seems to be getting lost, I said the same thing with [Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell]. You’re never going to hear me say cancel this person, this person is done. … What you’ll hear me say is you’ve got to hold that person accountable. So I have that same thing with Taylor. What she did was wrong. It was terrible. It was shocking. It was disgusting. She should be held accountable for that.”

Lindsay believes that, while Nolan should be held accountable for her actions, the public should recognize she’s not the same person as she was when the tweets were written.

“I hope Taylor will come out and explain because [she’s in a] position that we’re not in. She used to be one way, and now she’s something different,” the attorney continued. “I would love for Taylor to come out and say how she got to the place that she is today. … Don’t make any excuses [because] what you did was wrong, but then tell us how you got to the place you did today because that will a reach a lot of people.”