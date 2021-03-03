Vanessa Grimaldi

Nolan’s fellow Bachelor season 21 cast member, 33, shared her reaction to the events on her Instagram feed. “The news Taylor’s past tweets has been heavily weighing on me. I needed a day to breathe and write something from the heart that wasn’t reactive, because I was in disbelief,” she wrote.

Sharing that she had discussed matters with Nolan in private, the Montreal native continued the message in part: “Taylor often speaks about holding people accountable to the highest of standards for their words and acts and hatred towards marginalized communities. As someone who has gotten to know her well throughout the years, it is my responsibility to hold her accountable to the same standards she expects from others, as well as myself. I am disturbed, upset, hurt, disappointed and saddened by the things she said. I did not know of these tweets until they were brought to light yesterday. I do think they need to be deleted. They are triggering, dangerous and harmful. I am in shock.“