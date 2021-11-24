Top 5

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Contestants From Their Seasons After Breaking Up on the Show

Ali Fedotowsky and Frank Neuschaefer on 'The Bachelorette'. ABC/Rick Rowell
Ali Fedotowsky and Frank Neuschaefer

“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever told anybody this, but after Roberto [Martinez] and I broke up, I actually went on a date with Frank,” Fedotowsky said during the May 2019 Bachelorette reunion special. “And we were romantic for, like, a night!”

The former entertainment journalist got engaged to Martinez during the show’s May 2010 finale after having a heartbreaking goodbye with Neuschaefer in Tahiti. Neuschaefer exited the series after making it to the final three, telling the Bachelorette that he had feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

The exes have since moved on, with Fedotowsky marrying Kevin Manno in 2017. The couple shared two children: daughter Molly and son Riley. Neuschaefer, for his part, married Jennifer Carr in April 2019.

