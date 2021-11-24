Hannah Brown and Peter Weber

The former Miss Alabama USA revealed in her November 2021 memoir that she and her third runner-up, Weber, hooked up while his Bachelor season was airing in 2020. Brown explained that at the time, Weber had called off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and invited her to his room to cuddle after she crashed at his family’s home following a Bachelor Nation engagement party for Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin.

“I didn’t go there expecting us to have sex. But we did,” she wrote. “I’m not sure what to say about it, except that it wasn’t good. I thought we were reconnecting. I was lonely. But it wasn’t right. … The sex didn’t last very long, and afterward, we both rolled over and fell asleep.”