Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron

The Alabama native met Cameron during her season 15 season of The Bachelorette, which aired in the spring of 2019. The former college football player was the runner-up on the season after Brown picked Jed Wyatt as her final rose recipient. Brown called off the engagement while the season was still airing after Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens claimed they were dating right up until he left for the show and had promised to get back together once he came home.

During the After the Final Rose special in July 2019, Brown asked Cameron to get a drink with her and he accepted. The following month, Cameron was spotted at the Dancing With the Stars champion’s place after staying the night. While the two went their separate ways after he was spotted with Gigi Hadid, Brown sparked romance speculation again in March 2020 when she supported Cameron through his mother’s death — and proceeded to stay with him and his quarantine crew in Florida during the COVID-19 crisis. They last spoke in October 2020, going their separate ways for good.

The God Bless This Mess author moved on with Adam Woolard, going public with their relationship in February 2021. Cameron, on the other hand, had a brief romance with model Camila Kendra that ended in August 2021.

Wyatt, for his part, has been dating model Ellen Decker since November 2019.