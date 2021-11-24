Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney

The Seattle native shocked Bachelor Nation when he called off his engagement to Rycroft during the March 2009 After the Final Rose special. At the time, he revealed that he had changed his mind and wanted to give his relationship with runner-up Malaney a second chance.

Mesnick married Malaney in February 2010 and they share daughter Riley. Mesnick is also the father of son Ty, whom he shares with ex-wife Hilary Buckholz.

Rycroft found love with Tye Strickland, whom she wed in December 2009. The pair share three children, sons Beckett and Cayson and daughter Ava.