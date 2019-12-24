News

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Chris Harrison and Bachelor Nation Rallies Around Dean Unglert After Skiing Accident

By
Caelynn Sends Love As Bachelor Nation Rallies Around Dean After Ski Accident
 Shutterstock
10
11 / 10

Becca Tilley

“Oh no!!!!! I’m so sorry! I’m so glad you’re okay!” the two-time Bachelor contestant replied.

 

Back to top