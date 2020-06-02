Podcast

From Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter to Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

By
Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong
 Courtesy Lauren Luyendyk/Instagram
21
9 / 21

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

Season: Bachelor 22

Status: Married

Kids: Daughter Alessi (May 2019)

Back to top