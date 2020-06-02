Podcast

From Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter to Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

By
Holly Durst and Blake Julian Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong
 Courtesy Holly Julian/Instagram
21
20 / 21

Holly Durst and Blake Julian

Season: Bachelor Pad 2

Status: Married

Kids: Daughter Poppy (September 2019)

 

Back to top