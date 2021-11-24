Angela Amezcua and Clay Harbor

Amezcua was introduced to Bachelor Nation in 2017 when she appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor and later joined the Bachelor in Paradise cast. Though she didn’t find love on either show, Amezcua later found it with Harbor who was a contestant on Kufrin’s season in 2018. Harbor gushed over his newfound love in an Instagram post in September 2018. “What do the kids call it? Woman crush Wednesday? Well here’s mine,” he captioned a pic of the pair looking cozy together.