DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano

Pappas was the lead on season 4 of The Bachelorette in 2008 after she was rejected by Brad Womack on his season in 2011. Though she didn’t end up with the man who she gave the final rose to, Jesse Csincsak, Pappas found her happily ever after with Stephen Stagliano, whom she was introduced to by his brother, Michael, who appeared as one of Jillian Harris’ suitors. The pair, who wed in 2012, are now parents to two children, daughter Addison and son Austin.