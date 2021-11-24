Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

The “Off the Vine” podcast host first gave love a shot when she was vying for the heart of Chris Soules on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015. After placing third, Bristowe went on to become the season 11 lead of The Bachelorette where she met — and got engaged to — Booth. The couple announced their split in November 2018 after three years together. Shortly after, the Canada native went on to date Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. Bristowe announced in May 2021 that she and Tartick got engaged after more than two years together.