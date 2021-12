Katie Thurston and John Hersey

The Bachelorette alums didn’t have much time together in season 17 after Thurston sent Hersey home in week two — but he got a second shot at love off camera. A month after announcing her October 2021 split from Blake Moynes, Us Weekly confirmed that Thurston and Hersey were dating. The former bank marketing manager hinted at their relationship on Instagram in November 2021 when she dedicated Taylor Swift‘s “Begin Again” to her new beau.