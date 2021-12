Ty Brown and Elizabeth Kitt

Kitt vied for the affection of Jake Pavelka on The Bachelor season 14 in 2010, while Brown competed for the heart of Ali Fedotowsky on season 6 of The Bachelorette that same year. The pair — who welcomed their first child, a daughter named Blakely, in December 2018 — started dating in January 2013 after meeting at a charity event. They wed in March 2014.