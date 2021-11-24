Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2020 that Soules, the season 19 Bachelor, and Fuller, a contestant from season 24 of The Bachelor, are dating. The duo posed together for the first time in public in June 2020 in her hometown of Virginia Beach.

Three months later, however, Fuller confirmed that the twosome went their separate ways.

“I’m not moving to Iowa anytime soon, so I just want to focus on me. It’s been so much about other people this year, that I just really want to hone in on what I want to accomplish,” she said on the “Viall Files” in September 2020. “I still talk to him all the time. I think he’s amazing. We are a lot alike, but I just want to focus on myself right now.”