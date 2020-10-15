Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

“It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting,” the 28 former Bachelor wrote via Instagram in May. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.” In turn, she shared a similar post. Underwood and Randolph met while filming season 23 of The Bachelor and although there was some post-show drama, they remain friends. Underwood plans to add a chapter to his book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, that will address more of what happened.

Nearly two months after Randolph was granted a restraining order against Underwood, accusing him of harassment and stalking, he revealed she filed to drop their legal case.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” he told Us in a statement in November 2020. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”