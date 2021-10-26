Top 5

Stories

Bachelor Nation

Every Bachelor Nation Couple That Called It Quits in 2021: Clare and Dale, Katie and Blake and More

By
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Bachelorette Every Bachelor Nation Couple That Split in 2021
 ABC/Craig Sjodin
5
3 / 5
podcast
Supplement_10.12.21_600x338

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss

Us confirmed in January 2021 that Crawley and Moss called it quits, two months after their TV proposal aired on The Bachelorette in November 2020. Us reported at the time that the duo were trying to work through their “serious issues,” but ultimately the relationship “caused friction with Dale’s friends and family.” The former football player confirmed the breakup the same day, saying it was “the healthiest decision” for both of them to separate.

The two briefly rekindled their romance in February, but Us confirmed seven months later that they had parted ways for a second time.

Back to top