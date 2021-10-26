Clare Crawley and Dale Moss

Us confirmed in January 2021 that Crawley and Moss called it quits, two months after their TV proposal aired on The Bachelorette in November 2020. Us reported at the time that the duo were trying to work through their “serious issues,” but ultimately the relationship “caused friction with Dale’s friends and family.” The former football player confirmed the breakup the same day, saying it was “the healthiest decision” for both of them to separate.

The two briefly rekindled their romance in February, but Us confirmed seven months later that they had parted ways for a second time.