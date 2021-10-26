Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

The pilot met Flanagan ahead of his time as the Bachelor and while they connected during filming, he sent her home ahead of hometowns. While Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the 2020 finale and briefly romanced his runner-up, Madison Prewett, after they split, he turned his attention to Flanagan in April 2020.

However, the duo called it quits in December 2020, with Weber announcing the breakup on New Year’s Eve. The exes got back together in January, but by Valentine’s Day the following month, they were officially broken up.

“We had a great Valentine’s Day together. And then, again, there were just like little things. … It ended really badly,” Flanagan said on a March episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast. “I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend’s houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn’t respond and then found some news out that I wasn’t happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends. … I went off and essentially said, like, ’Get the hell out of my life.’ It ended really badly.” The pair have since publicly feuded over what went wrong in their relationship.