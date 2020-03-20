Bachelor Nation

Blake Horstmann, Jared Haibon and More of Bachelor Nation Send Support After Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By
Garrett Yrigoyen Bachelor Nation Reacts to Colton Underwood Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis
 Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock
14
11 / 14

Garrett Yrigoyen

“Bummer, get well soon!” the California native wrote.

Back to top