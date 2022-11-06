Jacob Rapini

The mortgage broker found the twosome’s split to be “so sad” after getting to know them both on The Bachelorette season 19.

“I really believe that that was a strong, strong couple. I love Erich, I love Gabby. I just feel so bad for the Bachelorettes,” Rapini told Us on Saturday, referring to Windey and Recchia, 26, who split from final pick Tino Franco earlier this year. “They just have such great hearts. And because I have a past with Gabby in a sense that we had a tough time together, I want her to be accepted and loved and find her person. So it’s tough to hear.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn