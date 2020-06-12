Caila Quinn

“After 40 seasons of The Bachelor, today’s news is a momentous step forward, as @MattJames919 was just announced as the first Black Bachelor,” the season 20 Bachelor contestant wrote via Instagram. “It makes me feel so proud to be a part of this Bachelor family that listens and stands up for representation. Literally just heard the news and want to shout it from the rooftops!!”

She added, “As a daughter of biracial parents, watching cross-cultural/ diverse love unfold feels deeply personal and inclusive. I have heard wonderful things about this handsome man of faith who is generous & kind – can’t wait to cheer on his journey for love.”