Mike Johnson

“I just wanna give a huge shout-out to Matt James as the new Bachelor,” the season 15 Bachelorette contestant said in an Instagram video. “Congratulations, bro! I definitely [texted] him earlier, but I wanna show him love and shout him out publicly as well.”

Johnson continued, “I wanna give also a huge shout-out to ABC. They listened to us. … I’m giving you guys a shout-out — the fans. Love you guys so much. They listened to you guys. You guys marched and, like, sent all these emails, I’m sure, and tagged Chris [Harrison] and tagged [creator] Mike Fleiss and tagged everybody that be, and they listened to you guys. [I] wanna say give yourself a pat on the back, seriously. That’s amazing. Your guys’ voices are definitely being heard.”