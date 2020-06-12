Rachel Lindsay

“Congrats to Matt James. I am happy to see that a black man was cast after 18 years and 40 seasons. I believe it is a step in the right direction,” Lindsay tweeted. “I would be remiss to not point out that based on the current climate, it feels like a knee-jerk reaction and a result of societal pressure. This announcement, without any further commitments regarding diversity, sweepingly brushes deeper issues under the rug.”

She added, “I look forward to hearing more about the additional efforts the franchise plans to make towards change.”