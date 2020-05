Sydney Hightower

The Bachelor season 24 star tweeted on Sunday that Brown’s livestream was “extremely disturbing to watch” due to her use of “the most degrading word in the human race.” She added, “To have millions and millions of people watching you, having a platform people dream of, then to use it that way, and laugh it off like it’s funny is just not okay. We have to do better, take responsibility, be better. The times we are living in this is unbelievable.”