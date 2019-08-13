Cassie Randolph

The California native shared a heartfelt message to Brown letting her know she’s not alone in her feelings. “So much truth in this post!! I could not have said it any better,” Randolph wrote. “Life is wild but beautiful. And so unexpected. It’s hard to complain because there is so much good, but it’s also easy to get overwhelmed. I think the biggest thing is searching for balance…Which is MUCH harder to find than one would think! Thanks for this nice little reminder and you’re doing such a great job with everything.”