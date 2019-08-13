Bachelor Bachelor Nation Supports Hannah Brown After She Admits She’s ‘Struggling’ in Vulnerable Post By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos August 13, 2019 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstoc 8 9 / 8 Colton Underwood “Nailed it,” the former Bachelor commented. “Keep being you HB… proud of you!” Back to top More News The Powder That Kept Hannah Brown Flawless on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenna Jameson Lists Her Favorite Keto Diet Must-Haves on Amazon: Snacks, Hot Sauce, More Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale More News