Andi Dorfman

The Bachelorette alum called out Bachelor producers during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on March 5. Speaking about the harassment that led Lindsay to delete her Instagram account, Dorfman said Bachelor Nation “dropped the ball.”

“I don’t know how you let somebody like Rachel Lindsay get bullied off her own social media account without stepping in and saying things earlier,” she said. “I don’t know how you kind of hide behind all of that. [When] your cast and your contestants are the ones that are having to come together without you, where is the franchise in all of this?”