Becca Tilley

The Bachelor alum called out those who came after Lindsay. “The fact that we are in a place where people feel so comfortable being so hateful that someone’s best option is to deactivate their Instagram account is appalling,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Rachel Lindsay and other BIPOC have spoken out and against racism, calling for people to be held accountable, and asking for the Bachelor franchise to do better and the response that they receive on a daily basis is just more hate. People are so quick to use their time and energy to perpetuate the hate and fuel the fire instead of simply listening and being open to learning and growing. If you get mad about people being mad about racism, I would start there and ask yourself why.”