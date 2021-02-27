JoJo Fletcher

“Its [sic] honestly so sad that I’m even having to type this message, but unfortunately it’s not a new topic of concern,” the former Bachelorette wrote via her Instagram Story. “If you are following me, and think it’s OK to send hateful, vile and harassing comments, please take a moment of deep self reflection and understand what that says about you. Hearing that Rachel Lindsay had to deactivate her account bc of the horrible bullying taking place is awful and unacceptable. We need to come together, and be kinder to one another. Please- if you have ever been on the wrong side of this, do better. Be better.”