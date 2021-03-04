Kenny King

“I had nothing but the utmost respect for Rachel. I thought many times about what it must have been like for Rachel, what she must have went through, being the very first Black Bachelorette,” King told Entertainment Tonight in March 2021. The pro wrestler, who competed on Lindsay’s Bachelorette season in 2017, praised her for always managing to “be who she was” both on and off camera.

“Still be genuine. Still be thoroughly Rachel. Still stand on her square and her morals and find who she wanted to love despite, I’m sure, the pressure that she felt that she had to find a Black man on that show,” King said. “She stood with, you know, who she wanted to be with … and I have nothing but respect for her for that.” He added that Lindsay “didn’t do anything” but conduct the Harrison interview in which the Bachelor Nation host defended Kirkconnell amid racism allegations. King noted, “It is unfortunate that she has received the amount of negative reaction to feel like you have to deactivate Instagram.”