Nick Viall

Viall, whose season of The Bachelor Lindsay competed on, defended his “friend” from “the onslaught of hateful messages” she received. “It’s sad that this even needs to be said, but Chris Harrison is in the position he is in because of what he said, not because of anything Rachel did,” he noted via his Instagram Story. “If you want to support Chris while he is down, you should be able to do that without showing hate to anyone else. I realize this is obvious to most people reading this, but if you are one of the people who have sent hateful or racist comments to Rachel please take a serious look at what’s in your heart. Your priorities are seriously out of whack.”