Kaitlyn Bristowe

“I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, can’t a woman have her own season?’” she said in a March 2022 interview with E! News. “It feels like it was Clare [Crawley] and then she was gone. And then it had to be Tayshia [Adams]. And then it was Katie [Thurston] and then, back-to-back, Michelle [Young]. And now it’s the two Bachelorettes again.”

The Dancing With the Stars champion also joked that she was “triggered” by the announcement, as she famously competed against Britt Nilsson for the role of Bachelorette back in 2015. At the time, the men voted for who they’d rather pursue over the course of the season, and while Kaitlyn won, she wasn’t thrilled at seeing two leads chosen once more.

“I just want somebody to have their own season and I just don’t want it to be them pitted against each other,” she explained ahead of season 19. “I don’t know how the format is going to work. I don’t know what their little system is going to be, but I know how two Bachelorettes felt and it felt like we were being pitted against each other for the men to decide.”