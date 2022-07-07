Katie Thurston

The season 17 Bachelorette revealed that she was apprehensive about the two leading ladies seemingly being made to compete with one another during their time on the show. “While I like the idea of them having each other to lean on, I also hate the idea of them being compared against one another by not only the men but the viewers,” Thurston wrote via her Instagram Story in July 2022 during a Q and A session. “Being declined by a guy who is pursuing the other woman instead sounds brutal and would hurt your confidence in an already unfamiliar dating environment.” Despite her reservations, however, the Washington native promised she would “definitely be tuning in” to support Gabby and Rachel.